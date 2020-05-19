Peter Banda attracts interest of TS Sporting: Bullets blocking

Nyasa Big Bullets enterprising youngster Peter Banda is the latest player to attract interest from South Africa with National First Division side TS Sporting FC , saying they want to sign him outright.

Blocker of the deal Paul Kamanga said the club based ub Nelspruit has asked Bullets to release the players but they are facing hurdles.

This is not the first time that the son to late Bullets legend Chikondi Banda has attracted interest from South Africa as in the past he attended trials at Orlando Pirates and also attracted interest from BidVest Wits.

Asked for comment, Bullets CEO Albert Chigoga confirmed to Nyasa Times that there is interest in the forward.

“Yes we have received a letter from the team and we haven’t yet responded to them. We are still looking at the issue but soon we will get back to them.

“ You should know that Peter has just signed a three year contract with Bullets and we have to consider all those things before we commit to anything,” Chigoga said.

The South Africa second-tier outfit say Bullets should not block the player from joining TS Sporting FC.

