PIL invests K17 million in solar-powered water system for Kasumbu CDSS

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) has invested K17 million in a solar-powered water system at Kasumbu Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Dedza, addressing water challenges that have affected learning, hygiene and sanitation at the school.

The project, comprising a solar-powered pump, solar panels, storage tank and piping system, was handed over on Thursday as part of PIL’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, which focuses on education, health and road safety.

Speaking during the handover, PIL General Manager Martin Msimuko said access to reliable water is essential for creating an environment where quality education can thrive.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives. So, it is our hope that this solar water pumping system will provide a sustainable solution by ensuring a reliable supply of clean water throughout the year,” said Msimuko.

He said the project would improve sanitation, reduce the burden of fetching water and allow learners and teachers to focus more on education.

Msimuko said Kasumbu CDSS was identified through the Dedza District Commissioner’s office under PIL’s annual community investment programme, through which the company supports communities where there is a need for intervention.

“We have corporate social responsibility programmes, and part of our profits we share with communities. We thought it wise to support Kasumbu CDSS and the surrounding community with access to clean and sustainable water,” he said.

Kasumbu CDSS Deputy Headteacher Fabiano Chilunje said the facility has solved a long-standing challenge caused by frequent malfunctioning of the school’s borehole.

“Before the construction of this water pump, our school faced serious water challenges. With the coming of this solar-powered water pump, we hope that problem has now been solved,” said Chilunje.

Petroleum Importers Limited is a consortium of four oil marketing companies comprising Puma Energy, TotalEnergies, Vivo Energy and Petroda.

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