Plane crash inquiry turns to Chilima’s final flight in phase two

Malawi’s parliamentary committee investigating the Chikangawa plane crash has concluded the first phase of its inquiry, which focused on the planning, preparation and authorisation of the fatal flight.

Committee Chairperson Walter Nyamilandu described the phase as both insightful and emotional, confirming that all scheduled witnesses had appeared before the committee as planned.

The committee will now recess throughout July as parliament resumes its regular sittings, with the secretariat using the break to compile reports from the completed phase and prepare for the next stage of the investigation.

Phase Two, expected to begin in August, will shift focus to the flight itself.

The committee plans to engage air traffic controllers, weather specialists and aviation authorities to help interpret technical evidence and reconstruct the aircraft’s final journey.

Nyamilandu said additional witnesses may still be called if new evidence comes to light, and indicated that the committee was prioritising thoroughness over speed — and may seek an extension beyond its original 90-day timeline if necessary.

The crash, which occurred on 10 June 2024, killed Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others.

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