Plea bargaining pushed as urgent fix for Malawi’s courts

Justice Chifundo Kachale says Malawi has the tools to ease pressure on its courts and prisons — and avoid long, costly trials — if the country fully embraces plea bargaining.

Speaking in Zomba during a Plea Bargaining Session at Zomba Central Prison, organised by the Judiciary, Pepperdine University and other justice‑sector partners, Kachale said the system offers a practical way to cut congestion and speed up justice.

Kachale, who serves as deputy chair of the Plea Bargaining Task Team, explained that a plea deal allows an accused person to plead guilty in exchange for concessions from the State.

Prosecutors initiate or respond to negotiations, he said, but the final decision rests with the defendant.

“The judge reviews the agreement to ensure there is a factual basis for the guilty plea,” he said.

Pepperdine University’s Professor Seth Bamburg said the initiative is crucial for managing overwhelming caseloads and ensuring the justice system does not grind to a halt.

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