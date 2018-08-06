Plem construction of Malawi’s longest bridge at Chapananga progressing well

The construction of Chapananga Bridge that connects Chikwawa and Mwanza continues to take shape in the Lower Shire district.

The bridge being constructed on Mwanza River will become Malawi’s longest when completed at least by the end of this year, according to the contractor, Plem Construction Company.

Construction of roads and bridges has remained one of the major priorities for the Democratic Progressive (DPP) – led government such that several projects are taking shape across the country.

Speaking recently when he inaugurated a bridge in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre, Minister of Transport and Public Works, Jappie Mhango said infrastructural development remained government’s priority.

“Government knows that roads facilitate different socio – economic activities at every level as such we will make sure that all corners of the country are connected and accessible through construction of better roads,” Mhango said.

Apart from the Chapananga Bridge, government is also constructing the Liwonde – Mangochi Road, Lirangwe – Chingale – Machinga Road and the Tsangano – Neno Road in the Southern Region, alone.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :