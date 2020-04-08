Police arrest 2 for fake Malawi currency: Found splashing at Chitipa pub

April 8, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Police in Chitipa have arrested two men for allegedly being found in possession of counterfeit K2 000 banknotes.

The fake Malawi currency notes

Chitipa Police Station spokesperson Gladwell Simwakwa said the two were arrested on Sunday night at Vilishala beer drinking joint within Chitipa Boma where they were enjoying themselves slashing the money.

He said the two men had K2 000 notes amounting to K82 000 which had similar serial numbers AD0348543 (24 notes), AD0348554 (11 notes) and AD0348558 (6 notes).

“Investigations are underway to establish to establish the source of the fake money,” Simwaka said.

Police identified the two as a 38 year old Hydon Mtambo and 19 year old Tyson Sikwese both from Chitipa.

Hydon Mtambo comes from Mwenefuvya village while Tyson Sikwese comes from Siyombwe village, both from Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa.

The two will appear in court soon to answer charge of being found in possession of fake currency.

Tadala
Tadala

But according to the Attorney General’s argument on fake tally sheets during elections case, if the notes have RBM governor’s signature are not fake. Kikikiiii, poor souls in Malawi.

2 hours ago
Mr Fact Kaviphwisi
Mr Fact Kaviphwisi

Anyamata aulesi inu.. Let us establish the source then caz its possible kuti alipo ambiri a nzeru zotelezi

3 hours ago
Chiswa B
Chiswa B

M’bale wake wa Timothy mtumbo

3 hours ago
