Police arrest 3 suspects in Kottana’s termik death: Diana Bwagwanji stopped from flying out

Malawi police in Lilongwe have arrested Timothy Mtilisanje (28) , Gilbert Kamaliza (29) and Diana Bhagwanji (23) on suspicion that they had a hand in the death of Kottana Chidyaonga.

Lilongwe police station spokesperson Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho said the three were arrested on 14 January 2020 following a forensic autopsy report conducted and release by Dr. Charles Dzamalala at Kamuzu Central Hospital .

Nyasa Times understands that Bwagwanji, who was a close ally of the deceased, was arrested at the airport as she was about to fly out of the country.

Initially, Kottana was reported to have been bitten by a venomous snake at her boyfriend’s (Timothy Mtilisanje) house dying the night of 3-4 January 2020.

The released report reveals there could be foul play in the events that led to Kottana’s death.

Apparently, the three suspects have been charged with murder and will appear before the court when investigations are completed.

Police are also following leads implicating other prominent figures including a Lilongwe socialite and a banker linking to the death.

More arrests are looming.

Timothy Mtilisanje hails from Mkungula village in Zomba while Gilbert Kamaliza and Diana Bhagwanji are from Likoma and Zomba respectively.

