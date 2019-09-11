Police arrest 7 ‘notorious criminals’  in Blantyre: Recover pistol with live ammunition

Malawi Police Service in commercial capital, Blantyre have arrested seven people believed to be notorious criminals who have been terrorizing residential areas in the city.

Law enforcers have also recovered a pistol with four live ammunition and various household items worth millions of kwacha.

The suspects have been arrested in connection to a series of recent criminal offenses reported in Blantyre including the breaking into at Reserve Bank of Malawi Club House and other business establishments in Blantyre.

The recovered items include nine plasma televisionscreens, nine laptop computers and home theaters, according to Blantyre Police Publicist Augustus Nkhwazi.

Nkhwazi said the owner of the pistol, Damiano Nkhata, is at large and people to provide information that may lead to his arrest.

“We received complaints towards the end of August and early September this year about break into offences. Following these complaints, Blantyre Police, through its CID Department carried out a sweeping exercise on September 5 resulting in the arrest of several suspects. Among those suspects are seven people connected to brutal criminal offences.

“They also managed to recover various household items and a pistol with four live ammunition and the owner Damiabno Nkhata is on the run and we are appealing to the general public to give us information about his whereabouts and so that he be arrested and face the law,” said Nkhwazi.

He conceded that towards the end of last month (August) Blantyre Police Station received a “considerable number of cases” about break into, but was quick to say that law enforcers will remain vigilant with various interventions to ensure safety of life and property in the country.

