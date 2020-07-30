Police arrest chief DPP cadet over theft: Granted bail

July 30, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) director of youth for the south Yona Mlotha in connection to theft and malicious damage that took place in 2019.

DPP youth director for Southern Region, Yona Mlotha

Southern police spokesperson Ramsy Mushani confirmed Mlotha has been arrested  and later released on bail.

“He will is answering some questions on some crimes,” said Mushani.

His arrest comes a day after police in Luchenza netted 14 cadets of what is called DPP super 16, an elite security of the party which acted as the party’s militia group and usually was sent on mission to terrorise those who were then in opposition, the Malawi Congress Party and UTM.

Police have arrested several DPP officials since the party lost the June 23 election.

3
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

Arrest more of these cadets please .

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Ruto
Guest
Ruto

The political prosecution continues whilst key issues are not being attended to by the TONSE coalition. Very SAD.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jonas
Guest
Jonas

Mlandu suwola…

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
