Police arrest ‘money multipulier’ in Kasungu

Malawi Police in Kasungu have arrested Christina Nkhoma for allegedly stealing money amounting to K550 000 after staging a trick that she would multiply the amount to K8 500 000.

Kasungu Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Harry Namwaza, said that on August 10, this year, Nkhoma, 30, visited Lupafya Trading Centre where she presented herself as a money multiplier.

Namwaza said the suspect convinced Zione Mangulu, 22 who runs a small scale business of selling Irish Potatoes and MacDonald Mzembe, 38, who sells cell phone accessories at the trading centre.

“It is alleged that Nkhoma collected K450, 000 from Mangulu and K100, 000 from Mzembe, the amounts that she said would be multiplied to K8, 000,000 and K500, 000 respectively,

“Getting interested with the story, Mangulu and Mzembe gave the suspect the money in question and were promised that the multiplied money would be ready the following morning,” said Namwaza.

However, when Mangulu and Mzembe went to check on Nkhoma, she was nowhere to be seen.

Nkhoma was arrested on August 31st by police after Mangulu and Mzembe lodged a complaint at Kasungu Police Station.

Nkhoma has been charged with Theft by Trick and will appear before court when police investigations are completed.

Christina Nkhoma comes from Chapela Village, Traditional Authority Mwadzama in Nkhotakota District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :