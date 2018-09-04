Police arrest second wife for biting nose of first wife

Malawi Police in Ntchisi have arrested a 23-year-old woman for biting a nose of another woman in a fight over a man.

Police in Ntchisi say they have arrested Charity Elia, a second wife to Yakobe Elia after she bite the nose of Veronica Elia, the first wife to Yakobe following a wrangle on why the husband spent more than three days at the first wife’s house.

The police say Yakobe took an undertaking that he should be spending three days and three nights at each of his wives houses but on the particular day, Yakobe spend more than the said days and nights at the first wife’s house.

This angered Charity, the second wife who went to the house of the first to confront her as to why she had kept the husband for more than the prescribed days and this led to a fighting between the two women.

In the process, the police say, Charity bite off the nose of Veronica.

Police say they are yet to charge her with an offence of causing grievous harm.

