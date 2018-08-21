Police arrest UTM vocal social media activist ‘Abiti Manice’

August 21, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Malawi police in Lilongwe has arrested vocal social media activist, Manice Hale a naturalized American citizen of Malawian dissent – known on Facebook as Manice Abiti William Dawood – of United Transformation Movement (UTM) at the Kamuzu International Airport as she was about to board her flight back to her base in United States .

Manice Hale arrested first insulting President

Police were searching her digital devices for information related to UTM.

“She objected to her devices being searched without a warrant but they told her that they do not care about laws as they have instructions from the corridors of power to implement.

“You can follow your laws if you get into government next year (za malamulo zanuzo midzapanga nokha ngati mudzalowe m’boma,” said the arresting officer.

Manice, a nurse, came to prominence after she told TImes TV last week that she left DPP and joined UTM after seeing that President Peter Mutharika who is her uncle is failing to implement the very things he promised and to do when she and others campaigned for him.

She is being accused of insulting the President through Facebook.

A few weeks ago Mutharika threatened that he will arrest anyone who talks against him, citing an earlier UTM rally where his sister in-law former  first lady Callista Mutharika called him a Mtchona, meaning a person who has spent several years away from home.

Mutharika was quick to tell Malawians, a few days later that some of the things being promised by the UTM were not doable, notably, a fast passenger train, as even the US where he had spent 40 years does not have any.

Patrick Phiri
Guest
Patrick Phiri

If she has committed a crime, she deserves the arrest

13 minutes ago
Joovido
Guest
Joovido

The Dpp wl just tarnish it’s image more by arresting people on political ground. U wl just make the opposition more popular

15 minutes ago

