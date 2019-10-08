Police confirms 2 cops beaten to death in Malawi political turmoil
Malawi Police Service says the number of police officers who have died after being beaten in the line of duty has reached two.
National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said he could not disclose details of the deceased cops , saying Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi will issue a statement on the developments in Parliament.
He said the first case happened on August 6 2019 and the deceased died on Tuesday while receiving treatment at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) while the second incident happened at Nsundwe Trading Centre where angry demonstrators pounced on a police officer who was discharging his duties.
This was happening as locals were protrsting against President Peter Mutharika holding a rally in Kawale Township.
Police had to chase the rioters to nearby villages while firing teargas cannisters but the youthful protesters kept regrouping and fought back with stones.
Dausi confirmed in Parliament about the deaths but said he will give further details later in the afternoon.
Malawi has been in political turmoil following the dispute of the May 21 presidential elections results which is being challenged in court.
The Constitutiona Court is expected to rule whether to nullify the elections and call for a rerun or not.
Last week, South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) also described the ongoing elections court case as a ticking bomb waiting to explode if the country ignores the likely impact the outcome will bring.
In July, the Malawi Law Society (MLS) expressed reservations on the conduct of the electoral stakeholders in the aftermath of the May 21 elections.
In its letter dated July 12 2019 under the subject Management of Electoral Complaints and Determination of Electoral Complaints and Determination of Electoral Results Concerning Presidential Elections 2019 addressed to politicians, including Mutharika, MEC and HRDC, the lawyers body advised political leaders to spend energy on preparing their members on the outcome of the case court case instead of continuing to conduct public rallies when the electoral dispute matter is before the court.
MLS further asked the embattled MEC chairperson to "deeply reflect on the value of remaining in office" while her stay seemed to be the cause for the current social disruption and political unrest.
