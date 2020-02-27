Police hunt for grave trespasser in Ntchisi

Malawi Police in the central region district of Ntchisi have launched a manhunt for people who tampered with a grave at Chituza Village, Traditional Authority Nthondo in the district.

Ntchisi Police Station spokesperson Richard Kaponda said the incident occurred on Saturday when unidentified people exhumed the body of the late Beniford Mandalasi.

He said Mandalasi died on Thursday and was laid to rest on Friday.

Kaponda said that on Saturday morning people discovered that the grave was half open.

“Police ordered that the body be exhumed and it was discovered that the outer layer of the eye was removed,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :