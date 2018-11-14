Police inquiry recommends DNA test on sex assualt in custody girl

Malawi police inquiry set up by Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose to determine who sexually assualted a 14-year-old girl in police custody in Dowa has strongly recommended DNA test to determine who the real suspect is in the case that has puzzled the country.

The girl says she was raped by a police officer whilst in police custody at night after she was picked for a fight with her friend at school but the police insist a male suspect raped her.

James Kadadzera, the police spokesperson says the report recommends the DNA test to be carried out on girl for authentic results on who really raped the girl.

He also said currently, the inquiry has also recommended that the police officer suspect in the case be charged and prosecuted for the offence.

“The inquiry has strongly advised health personnel dealing with rape cases to start keeping tissues for DNA tests as this is the only way to determine the real suspect,” he said.

Kadadzera also said the police officers who arrested her and put her in custody should face disciplinary action, saying the law has put guidelines on how minors can be handled in such circumstances.

They are not to be put in police custody unless in special circumstances.

“As police, we are obliging to this,” he said.

The inquiry involved senior police officers, officials from the Malawi Human Rights Commission and the Malawi Law Society.

Women activist Sally Mtambo has since welcomed the inquiry report and called for the speedy prosecution of the police officer suspect.

