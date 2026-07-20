Police investigate death of university lecturer found at Zomba home

Police in Zomba are investigating the death of Mary Hamba Nyirenda, an assistant lecturer at the University of Malawi, who was found dead at her home in the Zakazaka area of Zomba city on the evening of 19 July.

According to Constable Andrew Mwale, deputy public relations officer for Zomba police station, preliminary investigations show Nyirenda had undergone a surgical procedure at Banja La Mtsogolo clinic on 30 June.

Police said she had complained the previous day that the wound had reopened, leaving her in significant pain and unable to sleep.

Mwale said family members raised the alarm on the evening of 19 July after Nyirenda did not respond when they tried to reach her.

She was later found dead by a relative.

Officers attended the scene, and her body was taken to Zomba Central Hospital mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

The University of Malawi has not yet issued a statement.

Police say investigations are continuing.

This is a sensitive topic.

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