Police invoke God on their security, elections

High command and senior officers in Malawi Police Service (MPS) on Monday gathered at Area 30 in Lilongwe not to provide more security to Capital City residents, but to ask God to provide them with maximum security before and after the tripartite elections.

The prayers, which were held under the theme ‘Praying for Police Officers and the Entire Nation During 2019 Tripartite Elections’, drew the clergy from the Roman Catholic Church, Anglican Church, CCAP, Islam and Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) who interceded for peace, security, protection and good health for the law enforcers ahead and after the polls.

MPS Deputy Inspector General responsible for Operations, John Nyondo, said the service recognises that the May 21, 2019, tripartite elections will be highly emotive, which, if not handled carefully, may result in security lapse to citizens as well as law enforcers themselves.

Nyondo further stated that law enforcers need God more than anybody else since every citizen is looking up to them for uncompromised peace and security before and after the casting of the ballots.

“Police officers need more prayers, particularly this time around as everybody else is looking up to us for the peaceful elections and maximum security prior, during and after the elections. I therefore urge you to continue asking the Lord God to give us the necessary wisdom, energy and good health to carry out our assigned duties successfully during this era and beyond,” he said.

Nyondo also took advantage of the event to remind the officers of the need to always seek God’s guidance and wisdom before and in the course of their duties.

In his homily, Father Steven Likhutcha of the Catholic Church admonished some police officers who are failing to abide by the Police Act when discharging their duties.

Likutcha stated that the image of the service continues to suffer public condemnation because of the misdeeds, unprofessional conduct and criminal activities being perpetrated by a few errant officers.

“Yours is a holy calling from God to protect and secure life and property. It is your duty to provide such security with expecting something from citizens. And that is why the Inspector General will always organise food rations and transport for you before discharging you to your assigned duty stations. So, don’t take bribes in your line of duty,” he said.