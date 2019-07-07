Police net 40 over violence and looting during demo in North Malawi

Malawi Police in the Northern Region have confirmed the arrest of about 40 people in connection to looting and violence that took place on July 5 2019 during demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign.

Northern Region Police Publicist Peter Kalaya revealed that the law enforcers are working around the clock to bring down all the looters.

According to Kalaya, 11 people were arrested in Rumphi and 18 others in the City of Mzuzu.

The 11 others who were arrested during earlier demonstrations are being remanded at Mzuzu Prison awaiting court trial.

Kalya also revealed that they have recovered 55 out of the 213 bicycles that were stolen at the Agriculture Development Division (ADD) Offices plus two Central Processing Unit (CPU) and four computer monitors.

On Friday in Mzuzu, alleged looters set ablaze Chiwabvi Police before ransacking other business places belonging to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top officials.

And in Rumphi, demonstrators allegedly stoned District Commissioner’s (DC’s) Office and his vehicle.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) who organized the demonstrations Gift Trapence insisted that they always organize peaceful demonstrations.

He therefore called upon the police to do their work by arresting those who are suspected to have been involved in looting so that they face the law.

HRDC chairperson for the North Happy Mhango on Thursday, distanced his group from the violent conduct, stating that people who became violent during the protests need to be taken to book.

Mhango also disowned an audio clip which was circulating on social media, calling people to be violent, saying, violence has no place in HRDC.

He said: “We organised protests that were peaceful, but some misguided people took advantage of this after the police fired teargas. For the Friday protests, we are not part of it, people took to the streets on their own and whatever happened there, we are not party to it.”

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) spokesperson Father Peter Mulomole has condemned the violent protests.

