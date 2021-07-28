Police pounce on social media activist Joshua Chisa Mbele over alleged sarcastic post

Fearless social media activist Joshua Chisa Mbele is in police custody over some remarks he made on his Facebook page recently.

Chisa Mbele wrote on his page this morning that the Director of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Assistant Commissioner of Police fetched picked him from his home this morning from Salima to Lilongwe, accusing him of committing a cyber-related crime.

“I’m at Area 18 Police Station. Waiting to be charged. I’m yet to be told. Akuti a Yoswa kulakatula kwambiri. Azimai, kumapenyatu. Chilungamo chimapha!” reads his post.

His closest friend, Stanly Onjezani Kenani, another fearless social media activist, said the police have picked Chisa Mbele in relation to what he posted on social media although the law enforcers had not yet informed them about the specific post they arrested him for.

“Let’s wait and see,” said Kenani in reaction to the arrest.

Also commenting on the arrest of Chisa Mbele is renowned lawyer Ralph Kasambara. In his Facebook post titled ‘Of incitement offences and cyber crimes’, Kasambara challenged that the government might have an uphill task to successfully prosecute the case because the criminal offence of incitement requires proof of violence, which he observed not to be always easy.

He observed that a majority of law enforcers are not well versed with cyber-crimes as spelt under the new Communications Act.

“This offence is always a challenge to prove as it collides with freedom of expression. An astute arresting officer or prosecutor tries as much as possible to avoid it. The usual result is an acquittal, which basically means an egg on the face of political leadership,” he says.

Kasambara argues that the truth or justification remains a defence in such cases and that, in addition, such offences must be balanced against freedom of expression.

He wonders whether the timing of the arrest is good for the political leadership that is overseas.

“Are we sure we want both foreign and local journalists asking our president about him ordering arrests of his political critics? By arresting Joshua Chisa Mbele, have we not made him a political martyr or political hero? Yes, his Facebook page was popular but now it is trending. If not careful we will be repeating the same mistakes ajawo ankapanga. Anyway, I am a mere observer. Another Facebook addict like my brother Joshua Chisa Mbele. NB: wakusina khutu ndi mnasi. Kamuuzyanga ni fwiti yayi. Fwiti ni tilinganenge,” warns Kasambara.

National Police publicist James Kadadzera said he had no information about Mbele’s arrest.

“What is his profession?” asked Kadadzera.

