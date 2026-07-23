Police: Road traffic deaths drop 13% in first half of 2026

Road traffic deaths in Malawi fell by 13 percent during the first half of 2026 compared to the same period last year, according to the Malawi Police Service.

Deputy National Public Relations Officer Alfred Chimthere said in a statement that fatalities declined from 464 deaths in 2025 to 406 in 2026.

He said the total number of road traffic accidents also dropped by six percent, from 1,894 cases recorded in the first half of 2025 to 1,784 cases during the corresponding period this year. Fatal accidents decreased by 15 percent, from 411 to 351.

According to Chimthere, the Central West and South West regions accounted for 68 percent of all reported road traffic accidents nationwide.

He added that men continue to bear the brunt of road crashes, accounting for 78 percent of all casualties and 84 percent of fatalities, with people aged between 25 and 44 years being the most affected age group.

“Pedestrians remain the most vulnerable road users, accounting for 43 percent of all casualties, followed by passengers (28 percent), motorcyclists (14 percent), pedal cyclists (9 percent) and drivers (6 percent),” Chimthere said.

He attributed most crashes to driver behaviour, particularly excessive speeding, which remains the leading cause of road traffic accidents.

Chimthere urged all road users to strictly observe traffic laws and exercise caution, saying the Malawi Police Service will continue intensifying traffic law enforcement and working with stakeholders to improve road safety.

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