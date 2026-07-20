Police silent as fury grows over Khan gold-smuggling case

Police stay silent as public fury grows over alleged gold-smuggling network linked to Indian trader’s torture-murder

Anger mounts in Malawi as police refuse to update the public on suspected wider network behind Asif Khan’s death

Khan, from Mumbai, allegedly held captive for two weeks and tortured over gold theft claims before dying on 6 July

Human rights watchdog brands the killing ‘shocking’, demands thorough probe and insists ‘the law should take its course’

Sources allege a senior Limbe police officer took a MK40 million bribe to help cover up the killing

One suspect on remand awaiting High Court trial — but at least three others said to have fled the country

Public anger is boiling over in Malawi as police remain tight-lipped over a suspected wider gold-smuggling network allegedly linked to the torture and murder of Indian trader Asif Khan — with growing claims of a cover-up reaching into the police force itself.

Weeks after Khan’s death, officers have offered no public update on the scale of the alleged network, how many more suspects may be involved, or why several people said to be connected to the case have managed to leave the country unimpeded.

Khan, originally from Kurla in Mumbai, is reported to have died on 6 July after being held captive for around two weeks at Mudi Location in Limbe Township, Blantyre, allegedly over accusations that he had stolen gold.

He is said to have been repeatedly assaulted during his captivity before succumbing to his injuries. He leaves behind his wife, Aamina Rafik, and their three young children.

Adding fuel to the growing scandal, sources allege that a senior officer at Limbe Police, named locally as Mr Makolija, took a MK40 million bribe to help suppress the truth about Khan’s death. Those who reportedly witnessed the post-mortem said multiple marks consistent with torture were visible on his body.

Malawi’s human rights watchdog has since waded into the row, issuing a scathing statement branding the killing “shocking” and demanding a thorough investigation.

The Malawi Human Rights Commission insisted that “justice must take place” and that “the law should take its course”, piling further pressure on police to act.

The Malawi Police Service has confirmed it is investigating the case but has consistently declined to provide updates.

National Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Lael Chimtembo said officers were unable to reveal further details at this stage, in order to avoid compromising the probe — a response critics say is wearing thin given the gravity of the allegations.

One suspect, Ghulam Mustafa Noor Ansari, an employee of Sky Electronics, remains behind bars and is awaiting trial before the High Court.

But shockingly, at least three other individuals allegedly linked to the case are said to have fled the country in the days following Khan’s death, sparking an international manhunt and raising fresh questions over how they managed to leave undetected.

With claims of a wider gold-smuggling operation swirling and no clear answers from police, Malawians are demanding transparency — and the Human Rights Commission’s intervention has only intensified calls for accountability, as the public wait for officers to finally break their silence.

The bribery allegations against the named officer have not been verified by police or tested in court.

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