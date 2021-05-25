Police Uniform Scandal – ACB, PPDA fail to investigate MK13 billion contract to Abdul Batatawala

Multi-billionaire business mogul, Sabina Abdul Karim Batatawala, has come under the spotlight once again after the Malawi’s Attorney General (AG) Dr. Chikosa Mozesi Silungwe recommended the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) to probe the award of a huge contract procedurally.

Batatawala is actually registered as a Malawian in the United Kingdom (UK) where he owns a chain of companies which win tenders with the government through dubious means, mostly corrupting senior civil servants and top politicians who broker the deals.

Around March 2021, Silungwe asked ACB to launch investigations into how Batawalala got a MK13.3 billion contract to supply uniforms to the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

Our source at the ACB disclosed that there is no way current investigators would probe Batatawala as they are on his payroll.

“This man has virtually bought everybody at ACB, PPDA, FIU, MRA and senior Police including the top brass at the Malawi Defence ministry. Look at where his companies do business? Mainly its Police and Defence,” said our highly placed source.

“This man should have been blacklisted by ACB, FIU and PPDA but guess what? Nobody has the will or strength to do it, they are happy to be defraud Malawians for personal gains,” he added.

Malawians are failing to come into terms that ACB, Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) and the Fiscal Police might have mis-handled the deal.

This reality has seen commentators raising a strong suspicion that the businessperson may also be involved in many corrupt and shady deals.

For instance, Batatawala, born July 1976, registered a company in UK under the banner ANARCO INTERNATIONAL LTD, registration number (11837821) with a director appointed on 20 February 2019.

The company, according to the UK registry (companies House) is still active, and its correspondence address C/O Gibraeel & Co, 1 Mychell House, Pincott Road, Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom, SW19 2NN.

There hasn’t been any response yet from the Batatawala, but we understand that Silungwe, in his latest letter to ACB dated 23rd March, 2021, rued over ACB, PPDA, Police and Immigration officials, falling short of just saying the K12.3 billion was as bogus as stinky.

The AG wondered why the three government arms’ responsible for investigations and prosecution could ignore this reality.

The AG has thrown doubt on ACB and police willingness to get to the bottom of the K12.3 billion supply of uniforms to the Immigration Department.

