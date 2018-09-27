Police whisk away traditional leader as other Mulanje chiefs bay for his blood

Malawi Police in Mulanje have whisked away an embattled traditional leader in a nip of time as other chiefs and subjects were baying for his blood, accusing him of causing confusion and corruption.

Police spokesperson in Mulanje Gresham Ngwira said police moved in swiftly on Wednesday to whisk away Group village headman Sunganinzeru at his Mimosa house in Mulanje just as the other traditional leaders and some people were marching towards his house to assault him.

“We managed to get him just on time and took him away from his house to the police station for protection before he was escorted to his home at Mabuka,” he said.

Sources say group village head Sunganzeru was involved in matters of subjects who belong to other traditional leaders thereby bringing confusion.

He is also accused of corruption, saying last year he collected K3 500 each from some village headmen in order to expediently process their national IDs which they never received.

The group village chief is also accused of getting K45 000 from some newly installed traditional leaders to purchase their chiefs registers books when the books are given out for free of charge by the government.

Mulanje District Commissioner Charles Makanga confirmed having received complaints about the village headman, saying he had summoned the beleaguered traditional leader and his boss, chief Mabuka who were yet to go to the DC’s office.

Traditional leader Sunganinzeru is nephew to chief Mabuka.

