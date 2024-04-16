Political blood fight between Chihana and Mwenifumbo resurfaces as Wakuda Kamanga dumps Aford for NDP

The old political blood fight between two sons of Aford—Enock Chihana, son of Chakufwa Chihana, and Frank Mwenifumbo, the longest serving personal assistant of Chakufwa Chihana—has resurfaced even nastier with each side sponsoring chaos and violence to the other in a political battle for political relevance in the northern region.

Chihana and Mwenifumbo fought vehemently years ago over who should lead Aford, a feat which saw Mwenifumbo flinch and sought refuge in UTM and, as a political nomad, resigned again eventually forming his own National Development Party (NDP) which, allegedly, is being sponsored by State House to destabilise Aford.

In the recent wave of resurfaced squabbles between the two, sources close to Nyasatimes, have confirmed that Mwenifumbo sponsored some rebellious Aford youths who, a week ago, chased the party’s secretary general ( SG) Wakuda Kamanga from the party offices in Lilongwe accusing him of breach of confidentiality.

Kamanga is alleged to have been sharing privileged inside information with some political parties.

Both Kamanga and the party’s publicity secretary Amatullah Annie Maluwa have confirmed of the incident to Nyasatimes today.

According to Maluwa, the party’s disciplinary committee already engaged both parties and has submitted its report to the Presidential Council which is expected to release the findings soon.

But Kamanga who has described the accusations as a blue lie indicates that he did not appear before the committee.

In a surprising twist to the tale, Kamanga and Judith Mang’anda who was the Director of Events, claim to have left and joined the newly formed National Development Party (NDP).

The two were officially welcomed into NDP by the party’s Secretary General Gerald Chilongo at the party’s headquarters in Area 49 in Lilongwe this afternoon.

But Aford has also released a statement claiming that Kamanga has been fired for breaking the party’s confidentiality.

Interestingly, Chilongo has told Nyasatimes that Kamanga has been appointed as the vice president responsible for Operations while Mang’anda is the Director of Protocol and Events.

Both Kamanga and Mang’anda have claimed they have left Aford due to harassment which some Aford youths subjected Kamanga to on 4th April 2024 at his office after accusing him of leaking party secrets to other political parties.

NDP was formally registered as a political party on 1st March 2024 and is led by Mwenefumbo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!