Political leaders set aside rivalry to mourn Mai Monica Mkandawire

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has paid tribute to Mai Monica Chimayi Mkandawire, mother of Rosemary Mkandawire, the former chief executive of Toyota Malawi and Power Market Limited, following her death this week.

Addressing mourners on Wednesday in Lilongwe’s Area 49, Chief Secretary to the Government Dr Justin Saidi said the President had been “deeply saddened” by her passing and had delegated him to convey his condolences in person.

Saidi also announced that State House would make a K3 million condolence contribution to the family.

“The President offers his heartfelt condolences to Rosemary Mkandawire, the bereaved family and the Catholic Church on the loss of Mai Mkandawire,” Saidi said.

He was accompanied at the funeral by Deputy Chief Secretary Stewart Ligomeka and Ministry of Energy Principal Secretary Elvis Thodi.

The funeral drew mourners from across Malawi’s political spectrum.

UTM president Dr Dalitso Kabambe attended alongside senior officials from his party, in recognition of the fact that the late Mai Mkandawire was the mother of UTM National Executive Committee member Catherine Nyangulu.

Leaders from the Democratic Progressive Party were also present, including minister Jean Mathanga, reflecting Rosemary Mkandawire’s own standing as a DPP politician.

The body of Mai Mkandawire was transported to Mzimba on Wednesday afternoon, where she is due to be laid to rest on Friday.

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