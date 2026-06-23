Political Pressure, No Paper Trail: General Jaffu Reveals Verbal Orders Behind Chikangawa Flight

The inquiry into the military plane crash that claimed the lives of former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others has taken a dramatic turn after Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander General George Jaffu disclosed that the aircraft was allegedly hired without any formal written request from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

Appearing before Parliament’s Ad-hoc Committee investigating the June 10, 2024 Chikangawa plane crash, General Jaffu said there is no documentary evidence showing that OPC officially requested the aircraft. Instead, he indicated that the arrangement appears to have been made verbally through telephone conversations.

According to the MDF commander, standard procedure requires that requests for military aircraft be submitted formally through his office before any approval is granted in consultation with the Air Force Commander. However, he acknowledged that exceptions are sometimes made, particularly for Very Very Important Person (VVIP) movements where time is considered critical.

“There was no written request from OPC regarding this aircraft,” Jaffu told the committee, adding that he believes the communication was handled over the phone rather than through official correspondence.

The revelation has intensified scrutiny over how such a significant operation could proceed without a documented paper trail, raising questions about accountability, record-keeping, and adherence to established procedures within government and the military.

In another striking admission, General Jaffu acknowledged that senior military leaders routinely face substantial pressure from politicians, saying resisting or managing such influence depends largely on the personal maturity and judgment of those in command.

“The pressure is there and it is too much. Politicians just have to. I am just being honest,” Jaffu told lawmakers. “We face these things, but you just have to be mature. It all depends on how you deal with them.”

His remarks came in response to a question from Ad-hoc Committee Chairperson Walter Nyamilandu Manda, who asked whether political leaders exert undue influence over the military, particularly given that the top MDF leadership is appointed by elected officials and works closely with government.

Jaffu further conceded that shortcuts are occasionally taken in the process of hiring out military aircraft, despite formal procedures requiring written requests and official approvals. He admitted that the flight involving the late Vice President did not follow the normal protocol because no formal request from OPC could be produced.

The Parliamentary Ad-hoc Committee continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash, with General Jaffu’s testimony expected to inform recommendations on aviation safety, command structures, procurement procedures, search-and-rescue capabilities, and broader institutional reforms aimed at preventing similar tragedies in the future.

The commander’s evidence has now placed two issues at the center of the inquiry: the extent of political pressure on military decision-making and the apparent absence of written documentation authorizing one of the country’s most consequential government flights.

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