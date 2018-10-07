Political tremor hits MCP after primary polls: MP Zaipa quits

October 7, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

At least two members of parliament and four aspiring ward councilors who lost during the messy primary elections in Mchinji have said they are resigning from the main opposition  Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Develious Zaipa quits MCP

One of the members of parliament, Mchinji South MP Develious Zaipa said he would now stand as an independent candidate during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

He has since written the MCP leadership in the centre of his decision to quit the party he has served as member of  parliament for decades.

MCP regional chairman for the centre Patrick Chilondola confirmed that he has received the letter.

Another aspiring ward councilor Washington Hamisi has also written the party leadership telling them that he had quit the party and would stand as an independent candidate in the polls.

However, Chilondola refused to give more details on the matter.

But political analysts have been warning the party that the messy and chaotic primary polls would cost the party some votes especially in the centre deemed to be the stronghold of the oldest party in the country.

Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

Good riddance no one is indispensable. There is no school where you learned to be MPs for life. Fools

3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago
Heavyduty
Guest
Heavyduty

Koma madala, mukufuna mukhale a muyaya? Osapuma bwanji? Mumati a Muthalika akula apume pamene inu mukuopa kukapuma komweko. Hypocrites, Afalisi inu.

17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

