Political tremor hits MCP after primary polls: MP Zaipa quits

At least two members of parliament and four aspiring ward councilors who lost during the messy primary elections in Mchinji have said they are resigning from the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

One of the members of parliament, Mchinji South MP Develious Zaipa said he would now stand as an independent candidate during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

He has since written the MCP leadership in the centre of his decision to quit the party he has served as member of parliament for decades.

MCP regional chairman for the centre Patrick Chilondola confirmed that he has received the letter.

Another aspiring ward councilor Washington Hamisi has also written the party leadership telling them that he had quit the party and would stand as an independent candidate in the polls.

However, Chilondola refused to give more details on the matter.

But political analysts have been warning the party that the messy and chaotic primary polls would cost the party some votes especially in the centre deemed to be the stronghold of the oldest party in the country.

