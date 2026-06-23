Politicians, rights activists oppose planned protests over Karonga–Chitipa road as government moves to act

A section of politicians and human rights activists have spoken out against planned protests over the poor condition of the Karonga–Chitipa road, urging organizers to hold back on demonstrations, arguing that government processes to rehabilitate the road are already underway.

Karonga Central Member of Parliament Frank Mwenifumbo says legislators from Karonga and Chitipa have already raised the issue in Parliament and pushed for urgent intervention, adding that government has now responded with concrete steps.

He says the Minister of Transport and Public Works informed Parliament that about MK2 billion has been allocated in the 2026/2027 National Budget for feasibility studies and redesign works, while efforts are ongoing to secure full funding for reconstruction of the road.

Mwenifumbo further states that the Roads Authority has already begun floating bids for the project, signalling the start of procurement processes ahead of actual works. He has since appealed for calm and patience, saying all stakeholders should allow the ongoing procedures to proceed without disruption.

In a public statement shared on his Facebook page, Mwenifumbo commended government, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, social media groups, and Paramount Chief Kyungu for their roles in advancing the project. He emphasized that while demonstrations remain a constitutional right, dialogue should be prioritised where visible progress is being made. He added that Members of Parliament will continue monitoring the project until full reconstruction is achieved.

Meanwhile, the Young Human Rights Defenders Network (YHRDN) has also come out against a planned shutdown of the Karonga–Chiweta section of the M1 Road, which was organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and scheduled for July 1.

HRDC says the action is intended to push for the immediate commencement of rehabilitation works on the heavily deteriorated road, which is a key transport corridor linking northern Malawi to other regions and neighbouring countries.

However, YHRDN Chairperson Mervin Nxumayo argues that a road blockade would cause major disruption to the movement of people and goods and could have wider economic consequences. He has urged HRDC to reconsider its approach and instead pursue dialogue and engagement with authorities.

Nxumayo also questioned the timing of the protest, asking why pressure is being mounted now when similar concerns were not aggressively pursued during the previous administration despite longstanding promises to fix the road.

At the same time, he has called on government, through the Roads Authority, to fast-track all remaining processes and ensure that rehabilitation works begin without further delay or external pressure.

On Sunday, the Roads Authority confirmed that following the securing of funding for full rehabilitation, government has now commenced procurement processes for the 105-kilometre stretch. The announcement comes amid sustained pressure from stakeholders, including Paramount Chief Kyungu, over the long-standing poor state of the road and repeated delays in delivering on rehabilitation promises by successive governments.

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