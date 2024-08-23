Portland Cement Limited fly loyal customer to United Arab Emirates for a one-week sponsored trip

The country’s leading company in manufacturing innovative building solutions, Portland Cement Malawi Limited, has rewarded one of its most loyal customers, Nicoles Noah by flying him to United Arab Emirates with a fully one-week sponsored trip which is part of a token of appreciation for loyalty shown over the past four years.

Speaking on Friday at Chileka International Airport where the company escorted the winner and handed over money amounting to K10, 000, 000 invested in the trip, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs for Portland Cement Malawi, Violet Vilili expressed the company’s excitement, stating that the winner has consistently demonstrated commitment to promoting all of Portland Cement’s products and has also shown unwavering support for the company through the ‘Kumanga Loyalty Program’ which is a scheme established with the aim of building a strong relationship with customers as well as increase the likelihood of the clients in order to benefit from the services offered by the company.

“We are thrilled to reward our first loyal top customer through our loyalty scheme, and today we are excited as we are sending off one winner who has been instrumental in promoting our products and doing business with us,” said Vilili.

According to Vilili, the trip, will see Noah, trading under Nicoles General Dealers in Blantyre to have time to relax and enjoy in the capital city of United Arab Emirates.

“This fully sponsored trip also include a complete package of food, accommodation, and $1,000 for shopping, as a gesture of appreciation for our customer’s loyalty,” she added.

In his reaction, Noah expressed gratitude to God and Portland Cement for the opportunity.

“I thank God for allowing me to be the winner and for blessing my business. I operate my business in Bangwe and Ndirande, and I hope this trip will open up new business opportunities. I am excited to enjoy my stay in Dubai, and I appreciate the reward from Portland Cement.” said Noah.

To qualify and recognized as a loyal customer every clients were required to buy Portland Cement products in terms of variety of products offered which includes; Premium, Supaset, Khoma as well as Duracrete and customers buying in large volumes and follow health and safety protocol were qualifying into the loyalty program.

The program has been running for four years now and previously, customers have been winning prizes such as various electronic items.

