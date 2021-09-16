Post Office and NRB staff attack service users for complaining over delayed service

Praise-seeking Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) and National Registration Bureau (NRB) officers on Wednesday exchanged bouts with service users whose only crime was to complain about delays to start operations at the centre.

The highly charged officers verbally assaulted the stranded national registration card applicants, who sought clarification on what had caused the delays.

The stranded citizens had waited up to 9:18 before the MPC staff opened the office, which NRB is offering its services also.

The staff started rendering their services at 9:50. This did not please some Malawians who felt it was unfair to be detained for three hours without being served.

And when the Nyasa Times reporter sought an explanation on what had caused the delay to open the office, a male MPC officer shouted at our reporter, challenging him to go anywhere with his complaint.

“We don’t care! In fact, you can report to anyone, including Saulos Chilima. We are not going to serve you,” he challenged before throwing the form at the reporter.

The NRB official, only identified as Shepherd, vowed not to release the national registration card to Mzungu.

“Tell anybody, including Chakwera! We are not afraid. We will not release your card. Mdzitipatsa ulemu!” charged Shepherd.

But the Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda condemned the attitude by the NRB staff.

He vowed to investigate the matter, stressing that it is not in the interest of the government to keep people waiting for hours to get services as this negatively affects the development of the country.

“This attitude by public officers must stop! We will investigate and take appropriate measures,” he said.

