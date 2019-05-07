Prayers for elections at Mutharika’s backyard State House Thursday

May 7, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 8 Comments

A prayer breakfast for presidential aspirants aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence in the run-up to  May 21 Tripartite Elections has been set for this Thursday and will be held at Kamuzu Palace, the official residence of President Peter Mutharika, who is seeking re-election on governing a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket.

Apostle Mbewe: Churches will bring presidential aspirants together 

Ironically, Mutharika shunned prayers for peace and peace declaration signing which Public Affairs Committee (PAC) organised in Lilongwe last Saturday to encourage peaceful co-existence of parties as the country inches towards the May 21 elections.

Those who have signed the peace declaration are Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, UTM’s leader Saulos Chilima, United Democtratic Front’s Atupele Muluzi, John Chisi of Umodzi Party, Revelend Hardwick Kaliya (Independent) and Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD).

But several Christian  churches from Pentecostal movement which include Pentecostal Revival Crusades (PRC) Ministries, Calvary Family Church (CFC) , Agape Life Church, Charismatic Redeemed Ministries International (CRMI), Assemblies of God and Living Waters Church have organised the prayer breakfast at State House.

The moderator for the Presidential Prayer Breakfast, Apostle Madalitso Mbewe, who is also CFC founder, said the presidential candidates will also be made to sign a document to signify their commitment to peace.

However, the other five presidential  candidates  – excluding Mutharika – last Saturday signed the Lilongwe Peace Declaration (LPD) document will bind political party leaders running for president on May 21 to resort to dialogue and mediation for peaceful political settlements in view of political challenges emanating from the polls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
8 Comment authors
bankiPHANANAstagaMCMILLAN KAWAMBAGona pa Muhanya Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
banki
Guest
banki

Nanuso a mipingo ya dyela anzanu onse anakumana ku Lilongwe ndi kupemphela. Uko mukatani? dyela basi!!!! Malo moti musokhane pamozi ndi anzanu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
PHANANA
Guest
PHANANA

why kamuzu palace CHILIMA AND CHAKWERA dont go there why pitala sanapite ku BICC Mbewe anadya kale chibanzi ndi wa dpp idiot

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
MCMILLAN KAWAMBA
Guest
MCMILLAN KAWAMBA

why state house???? what about security of our incoming president Dr LC Chakwera,no way national prayers can be held at state house. These are Dpp prayers osatinamizapo apaa

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Gona pa Muhanya
Guest
Gona pa Muhanya

I don’t see any reason why MCP, UTM, UDF and others should attend prayers at state house, especially when those prayers were already done at a neutral place BICC where someone decided to shun.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Boncholi
Guest
Boncholi

Nenani momveka bwino kuti awa ndi mapemphelo a DPP, ma prayers a dziko ndi aja pitala anati ali busy aja, u think we will be dancing to your tune mpaka liti pitala, uyankhulidwe mwapadeladela ndithu.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Trendex
Guest
Trendex

Death trap??

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
nyalugwe
Guest
nyalugwe

These documents should be signed the parties’ cadets, the foot soldiers who actually dismattle the peace

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
staga
Guest
staga

yesu amathawidwa, simamufuna lero.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago

More From web