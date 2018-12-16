Pregnant woman drags Malawi golf president Shycall to court for dumping her

Prominent businessman and president of Malawi Professional Golfers Association (PGAMW), Patridge Shycal Nthakomwa has been summoned to appear before Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate Court on December 21, 2018 after a woman, Melina Chinzakadzi sued him to claim compensation for pregnancy maintenance.

Partridge Shycall dragged to court

The court document

She told the court that she had an affair with Nthakomwa but when she fell pregnant by him he unceremoniously dumped her.

Chinzakadzi and Nthokomwa’s case appear under civil case number 1862 of 2018.

Reads part of the court summons to Nthakomwa dated 14 December 2018: “You are hereby ordered to appear before this court on 21 December, 2018 at 9:00am to answer summons of the plaintiff against you. If you do not come on the date and time stated, judgment will be given against you in your absence.”

Reports reaching Nyasa Times are that Chinzakadzi is one of many of Nthakomwa’s concubines and that he is such a womanizer that he has broken other people’s love relationships and marriages in Lilongwe, Malawi’s Capital City.

There are also audio clips circulated by his other frustrated girl friends who have ganged up to expose him after he allegedly deceived and dumped them as well.

It is alleged that Nthakomwa has been using the police to threaten some of these women to shut up and leave him alone.

Chinzakadzi’s decision to drag the PGA president to court may just be the beginning of several attempts by many of these destressed mistresses to teach him a lesson.

A lot of men are also reportedly baying for Nthakomwa’s blood upon realizing that he tries to seduce their wives.

