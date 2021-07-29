President Chakwera engages British PM Boris Johnson Climate Change

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, currently on tour of duty in the United Kingdom for a Global Education Forum on Thursday engaged Tory leader and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on global climate change and the need for the UK government to support Malawi.

Chakwera appealed to Her Majesty’s Government to increase support to increase support to the former British colony, the South-eastern nation, Malawi, to ensure that the people have access to a quality life.

The Malawian leader also held bilateral talks with his host, Johnson, on a wider range of issues including the special relationship between the two countries and their desire and commitment to grow their partnership.

The two leaders zeroed in their discussion on education, trade and investment and have agreed cement the two countries’ bilateral relationship further and deeper.

The two leaders discuss in-depth on the need to put deliberate policies in the southern African country that promote girl-child education as a way to bridge the gap on the gender in-balance in the education system.

“It was a very fruitful discussion and both leaders were very intentional and passionate on issues of climate change, education and trade and investment. Malawi is set to benefit a lot in the end as the former colonial masters, Britain, who also happens to be the home to the head of Commonwealth, to which Malawi is a member, have pledged to increase support to their former protectorate.

“It was great that President Chakwera came to the summit in person as per British Premier, Boris Johnson’s invitation as he has met some important dignitaries and signed some signed significant and important trade and investment deals and agreements while on tour in London,” said one of Johnson’s aides.

President Chakwera is in the UK to attend a hybrid Global Education Summit, whose format is to attend the meeting in two parts, virtual and in person.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, former Mayor of London, also expressed both his joy at seeing the President and his desire to cement a Malawi-UK partnership to leverage green technologies in Malawi.

The two leaders have agreed to discuss this further when they meet again at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

The Malawian leader, President Chakwera is not the only leader attending the London Summit. Others attending include: Togo President, Faure Gnassingbe, Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo and Muhammadu Buhari, president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Malawi Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako said in an interview President Chakwera’s trip to the United Kingdom at the invitation of British Prime Minister is beneficial to the Malawian people.

“The British Government saw it necessary to invite President Chakwera and four other African leaders to London for the Global Education Summit as well as to engage him in various development, trade and investment deals, which so far has been a great success and Malawi stands to benefit more and better,” said Kazako.

The five African leaders, who were invited by the British Government to attend the Global Education Summit on Thursday held a high-level panel discussion for Heads of State on Financing for transformation

The summit seeks to mobilise pledges to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories over the five-year period.

Reads a statement on the summit: “Coronavirus has worsened the global education crisis, with 1.3 billion children, including 650 million girls, out of education at the peak of school closures. Experts warn that many children will never return, particularly as countries experience an economic contraction in the wake of the pandemic.

“Missing out on education does long term damage to individuals and communities, with girls particularly at risk. The benefits of schooling are transformative and multi-generational—a child whose mother can read is 50 percent more likely to live past the age of five and twice as likely to attend school themselves.”

About 175 million children in 87 low-income countries are expected to benefit from investment that could see some $164 billion added to economies in the developing world and lift 18 million people out of poverty while protecting two million girls from early marriage, according to the statement.

President Chakwera is expected to meet with the Malawian diaspora on Friday after addressing a the British Socialites and business fraternity at Chatham House.

The Malawian leader is expected to leave London for Malawi on Saturday at 14:30 hours in the afternoon, according to his official programme.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!