Presidential aides in messy K370m money scandal using Chakwera name

A presidential aide has been embroiled in a money scandal with an Asian businessman implicated in high level corruption scandal when the presidential advisor allegedly borrowed K378 million claiming President Lazarus Chakwera was aware of the issue.

Court records in our possession show that businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala dragged President Lazarus Chakwera’s Chief Advisor on Rural Transformation and Development, Adamson Mkandawire to court in 2021 over a K378 million loan after he and three other presidential aides Maxwel Kalamula and Shyley Kondowe (also aide to former President Joyce Banda) failed to settle the matter.

Mkandawire told Batatawala that the money was to be used to charter a cargo plane to get money from Mombasa, Kenya for unnamed former head of state.

Mkandawire allegedly told Batatawala that the loan was sanctioned by President Chakwera and other top government officials.

Batatawala confirmed this in an interview with a local broadcaster, saying Mkandawire told him that he was to pay for a cargo consignment from Kenya of which the president was aware of.

Lawyer for Batatawala, Richard Kuleza Phokoso, confirmed the matter is before the High Court Commercial Division in Blantyre where his client is attempting to recoup the money with interest.

Mkandawire who says cannot comment on a matter which is before the court wonders why the businessman is coming out now when the money was loaned to him some two years ago.

State House Chief of Staff, Prince Kapondamgaga, warned state house employees against using Chakwera’s name in reprehensible conduct which could put the state residences and the image of the state president in disrepute.

Numerous state house officials and employees are going around making promises to suppliers about potential business contracts in exchange for upfront cash in disguise that the collection is for President Chakwera campaign fund.

