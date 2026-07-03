Press Corporation posts K261bn profit, signals expansion drive

Press Corporation, Malawi’s largest conglomerate, has posted a profit after tax of K261 billion for 2025 — a result that not only underscores the group’s financial resilience but sets the stage for an expansion into sectors it has not previously occupied.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement in Blantyre, chief executive Ronald Mangani outlined plans to move into health, transport and education, extending a diversification strategy that reflects both the group’s confidence in its balance sheet and its reading of where Malawi’s economic opportunities lie.

The expansion, Mangani suggested, is as much about national development as corporate growth.

The results drew warm praise from shareholders.

Frank Harawa described the performance as outstanding and pressed management to pursue further innovation — language that suggests investors are as interested in what comes next as in what has already been delivered.

For a conglomerate of Press Corporation’s scale and influence, the direction of travel matters beyond its own bottom line.

If the group executes its diversification credibly, it could help deepen private sector provision in areas — health, education, transport — where Malawi’s public infrastructure has long struggled to keep pace with demand.

Whether ambition translates into delivery, as ever, remains to be seen.

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