Primary school education crucial to social, economic growth of Malawi, Mwanza MP Chitsulo says

Member of Parliament for Mwanza West Constituency, Joyce Chitsulo says Malawi as a country stands to benefit immensely in its quest to uplift the social and economic status of its citizens if there is real and comprehensive investment in primary education, particularly in the rural areas.

Chitsulo said this on Tuesday, December 6, 2021 at Kawiliza village in the area of T/A Govati in Thambani Mwanza District during the launch of a project to construct two blocks (four classrooms) at Manjenje Junior Primary School.

The MP said the launch is a bright day for the people around Manjenje Primary School and for the people of Mwanza District because for a long time pupils at the school have been learning under depressing conditions, as they use shacks that pass for classrooms.

The parliamentarian added that this will be a thing of the past because the situation will significantly improve soon when the project is completed.

“We currently have only one block at the school, which was constructed by BUILDON, this block constitutes standard 1 and 2 whilst students in standard 3 to 5 use those shacks as classrooms.

“This is the reason why we would like to thank GESD under the auspices of World Bank for seeing our need and for coming to our rescue with this project,” said Chitsulo, adding that she hoped the contractor and all stakeholders involved in the project will stick to agreed timelines to ensure that the project is completed in time.

The MP also appealed to students, parents and all stakeholders who are benefiting from the school to be overseers of the project, especially in ensuring that there is no theft of construction materials during the construction of the project.

She also hoped that the project will go a long way in pushing the agenda to narrow the quality gaps in the delivery of education in the country between the rural and urban areas, and particularly between private and government schools.

Among the people who graced the occasion were the Senior T/A, Govati; the DC representative who is also Director of Public Works at Mwanza DCs office, a Mr Kamwendo; representatives for the contractor as well as parents’ representatives.

Construction of the two blocks is expected to last 90 days, and the project will be handed over to the school committee on March 6, 2022, according to Chitsulo, who is also Parliamentary Public Appointments Committee (PAC) Chairperson.

