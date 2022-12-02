Primary school pupils hone skills on oral hygiene

A total of 128,736 primary school pupils from Lilongwe, Blantyre and Mzuzu have honed skills on oral hygiene through an initiative being implemented by Bright Smiles, Bright Future program, Teeth Savers International in partnership with Colgate Palmolive.

The organizations have also distributed starter-pack toothbrushes and tooth paste to the learners.

A total of 49, 824 learners benefitted in Blantyre and Lilongwe while 29, 088 learners benefited in Mzuzu City and Mzimba North.

Some of the schools visited in Lilongwe were Mtsiliza, Mitundu, Mlale, Tsabango 1, Ngwenya, Livimbo and Chatata while Zolozolo, Moyale Barracks, Ekwaiweni, Embombeni, Ekwendeni are some of the schools visited in Mzuzu.

However, Nyambadwe, Namilango, South Lunzu, Nanjiriri, Bangwe, Zingwangwa and Chilimba Primary Schools benefited aswell in Blantyre.

Speaking after the exercise, Teeth Savers International Country Director Fred Sambani said they would want to see pupils having an increased knowledge on oral health considering that person’s mouth is an integral part of the body that requires a serious attention.

Sambani said any sort of oral health, if not taken care of, can affect the entire body.

“Fit means being health, if you are going to be health, it must be in totality, the mouth and tissues are part of the body and therefore their health is part of the general health, if you don’t look after your teeth, if you have diseases in your mouth then you are not health,” said Sambani.

Sambani said confidence in everything including interacting with friends and public speaking is inevitable when the mouth is in good condition.

He said taking good care of the mouth, teeth and gums is a worthy goal that needs to be cherished forever.

Chief Dental Therapist at Mzuzu Urban Health Centre Edwin Mhango commended both Teeth savers International and Colgate Palmolive for the gesture saying good oral health practices are paramount mostly to the young generation.

“The intervention by teeth savers international and Colgate Palmolive is very important as it increases oral health knowledge among the young stars land and let me ask some well-wishers to emulate what these organization,” he said.

Head Teacher for Ekwendeni Primary School in Mzimba Precious Kaunda said he was very excited that pupils are equipped with necessary knowledge in as far as oral health is concerned and further asked Colgate Palmolive and Teeth Savers to continue with the awareness.

Commenting on the same, Head Teacher for Msambachikho Primary School in Lilongwe added that the initiative has made a lot of pupils normalize brushing teeth each and every day.

