Private and public entities urged to align their strategic plans with Malawi 2063

The Minister of Trade Sosten Alfred Gwengwe has asked non-state and state-owned entities supporting the realization of the Malawi 2063 development agenda to draw-out strategic plans that align to the vision.

Gwengwe, who represented State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima, who was scheduled to preside over the launch before he later delegated the Minister of Trade to represent him, said effective public sector performance is one of the key enablers to realizing the MW2063 vision.

The minister made the sentiments on Tuesday evening at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe during the official launch of the 2021-2030 Strategic Plan of the National Planning Commission (NPC).

Gwengwe said the launch of the Strategic Plan sets an example of how Malawi can begin to have effective model public institutions.

“I wish to share two key lessons that I have drawn, emerging from what the National Planning Commission has done by launching their Strategic Plan today: First, is the timeliness and relevance of the strategic plan. Being launched just immediately after launch of the Malawi 2062 First 10-Year Implementation Plan (MIP-1) and aligning it to the time period of MIP-1 is worthy applauding. This clearly answers the question, developing a Strategic Plan for what? In the case of the NPC, it is clear that you are aligning your mandates towards meeting the two MIP-1 milestones of graduating into a low middle-income economy by 2030 and meeting most of the SDGs by that time. Such alignment in period and focus is worthy emulating by all other public entities,” he said.

Added Gwengwe, “Second, is the uniqueness of this strategic plan in that its design and objectives bring light to doing thing unusual as highlighted in the launch video we just saw. This includes ensuring efficiency in resource utilization, breaking silo approach to programme implementation, inculcating the value of strategic partnerships and enhancing the importance of communication for development policies.”

The minister thus appealed to state and non-state actors to collaborate with the Commission, stressing that “their success is our nation’s success.”

While quoting Henry Ford, an American industrialist, Gwengwe emphasized that “coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress and working together is success.”

“The successful implementation of the NPC’s Strategic Plan and the ultimate realisation of the MIP-1 milestones it focuses on, will require strong teamwork within NPC and support from both state and non-state actors. Let me assure the Commission, that government will continue to always provide unwavering support, as you execute your noble mandates of facilitating the crafting of the country’s evidence-based development plans and overseeing their implementation.

“If failure is not option for you, as your chairperson said, then you will never walk alone – be assured of government’s full support on this 10-year journey,” Gwengwe promised.

In his remarks, NPC Chairperson Professor Richard Mkandawire said the launch of the Strategic Plan sets the tone for the implementation of the Malawi 2063 development blueprint.

Mkandawire said the plan will guide the Commission on how it will support the realisation of the two milestones of the MIP-1 of attaining a middle-income status and meeting most of the SDGs by 2030.

“That is why this Strategic Plan’s theme is ‘Spearheading Malawi’s Transformation towards a Middle-income Country.’ The Strategic Plan has been developed through widely consultative and participatory process spanning Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and various non-state actors,” he said.

Mkandawire commended the leadership of all the three arms of government, MDAs and non-state actors that continued to provide unwavering support to the Commission’s work.

Speaking earlier, NPC Director General Dr. Thomas Chataghalala Munthali said they will focus on the five areas as follows:

1. Medium- and long-term Development Planning

2. Development Plans Implementation Oversight

3. Research, Learning and Communication

4. Partnerships Development and Management

5. Institutional Capacity Building and Sustainability

NPC was established through an Act of Parliament in 2017 with two main mandates: to coordinate the crafting of the country’s long and medium-term development plans; and overseeing their implementation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!