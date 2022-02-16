Private soldier found murdered outside Kamuzu Barracks hostels

Relatives of a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier who was murdered on Saturday in Lilongwe say they suspect colleagues had a hand in his killing.

In an audio clip circulating in social media platforms, a relative is heard during the eulogies at the funeral ceremony of private Franklin Values Nkhata blaming the MDF for the death.

Nkhata was found killed in a pool of blood outside Kamuzu Barracks hostels where he stayed in Lilongwe.

The Malawi Police and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) say they have launched investigations into the death.

Kawale Police Station Spokesperson Mavuto Phiri said the law enforcers are investigating the death.

MDF Acting spokesperson Major Calvin Emmanuel Mlelemba has also said the MDF is investigating the killing.

