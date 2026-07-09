Prize money fuels tightest Malawi FDH  Premiership race in years

Football analysts say the 2026/27 FDH Bank Premiership is shaping up to be one of the most competitive seasons in years, with a new sponsorship deal credited for raising the stakes.

Super League of Malawi signed a five-year, MK5 billion agreement with FDH Bank earlier this year, ending its long-standing partnership with TNM. The deal has doubled the champions’ prize money to MK200 million.

In an interview monitored by Nyasa Times on Capital FM, analyst Parry Chinyama said the increased prize money had sharpened competition across the division.

“The competition looks very, very highly competitive. For sure this is a result of the MK200 million that is at stake for the winners,” he said.

He said surprise pace-setters Blue Eagles were matching traditional title contenders Bullets, Wanderers and Silver Strikers, with goal difference separating several clubs on the table.

Football writer Erik Chiputula, who holds a FAM D-licence, told Capital FM in a separate interview monitored by Nyasa Times that there was “no clear favourite” this season, adding that any single result could reshape the standings.

As of week nine, just four points separate the top seven clubs. Blue Eagles and FCB Nyasa Big Bullets lead on 19 points, followed by Wanderers and Silver Strikers on 18. Ekhaya, Red Lions and Masters FC are on 15.

At the bottom of the table, Chiputula said Kamuzu Barracks, Creck Sporting and Dedza Dynamos were under mounting relegation pressure and needed to start picking up points.

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