Prodigal Malawi star return to Pirates action with a bang

South Africa-base Malawian Orlando Pirates star Frank Gabadinho Mhango bounced to action with a bang on Sunday for his club in the CAF Confederations Cup at LPRC Oilers of Liberia.

According to Kickoff.com, the Malawian who missed 12 games due to off field issues, which threatened his career, put up a brilliant performance after coming in on as a second half substitute.

He was penalised alongside Ben Motshwari.

Reads the report in part: “Facing a similar situation was Mhango. The tabloids fed on him after reports that he had failed to settle a bill of R26 000 at Club Propaganda after buying drinks for a bevy of ladies clad in revealing outfits.

“He was detained and then released following an agreement with the establishment management. It was reported that he then received a tongue lashing from the club which amounted to a stern warning. At that time he had only made three appearances this term.

“Mhango then missed 12 games before being brought on as a second half substitute for Deon Hotto on Sunday away at LPRC Oilers. Just like Motshwari, the Malawian forward has to make the club quickly forget about his off the field shenanigans by putting in top drawer performances.”

However, his club issues affected his national duties as the Flames coach Meck Mwase drop him for the final World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique in which they lost 1-0.

Commenting on his missing the last game, Gabadinho, known for his mercurial temper, only said he understood the reasons he was dropped.

