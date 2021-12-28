Prophet Bushiri and wife Mary spend their festive season giving to the underprivileged: Over 10, 000 households receive donation of foodstuffs

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri spent their festival season giving alms and gifts to the underprivileged in Dowa and Mangochi districts. The Bushiris fed over 10, 000 households in the two districts.

The journey to almsgiving started on Thursday last week, with Prophetess Mary Bushiri distributing 6, 000 bags of Likuni Phala to Under Five children at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa.

On the other hand, Prophet Bushiri trekked to in Monkey Bay in Mangochi on Tuesday this week where he donated foodstuffs to thousands of families.

He also cheered thousands of families in Mangochi with several donations, which included bags of maize and cash to help them process the maize and also buy relish.

Making the donation at Namazizi Primary School in Monkey Bay in Mangochi, Prophet Bushiri said the festive season brings love to all and that this love must be demonstrated through sharing and not merely being preached on the pulpit.

While hailing Prophet Bushiri for the kind gesture, Senior Chief Nankubwa asked the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founder and leader to help chiefs in the area with means of transport.

Nankumba said the chiefs are facing mobility challenges, which, in some instances, hinder them from discharging their duties.

In his response, Bushiri assured the senior chief that he would arrange a vehicle and tricycles for the chiefs in the area.

Apart from spreading the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, the Bushiris have relentlessly provided humanitarian and social support to the needy and underprivileged households across Malawi and beyond.

In 2020-2021 alone, the Bushiris have handed over a secondary school they built in Rumphi; supported an orphanage in Phalombe; helped several NGOs that deal with child education and mental health with financial support.

They also donated assorted food items to thousands of families in Dowa and Lilongwe, donated medical facilities to government hospitals and also supported dozens orphans with bursaries.

