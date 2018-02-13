Prophet Bushiri ‘forgives’ and reunites with Prophet Megas, Kelvin Sulugwe

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) shocked the world, at large, and his congregants, in particular, during the Monday night Diplomatic Service in Pretoria when he announced his re-union with his former spiritual sons Prophet Sam Megas and Kelvin Sulugwe.

Prophet Megas, who was once raised in the home of Prophet Bushiri in Lilongwe, was gloomed into a prophet and subsequently used to be Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG)’s pastor for Limpopo branch. He fell out with the Prophet last year and started his own ministry.

Sulugwe used to be Prophet Bushiri’s Public Relations officer but he, too, fell out and joined Prophet Megas as a personal assistant. The two are still together.

Announcing the reunion, Prophet Bushiri could not hide the joy of gesture, saying he is happy his sons are back and he will do anything to cover their back.

On Prophet Megas, the ‘Major 1’ Prophet Bushiri hailed him saying: “Where he was, he was being told everyday to fight me. I am happy he resisted the temptation and stood by me. I feel great praying with him in my church. I am telling you God will move in a special way and the entire world will know that you are a son of Major 1.”

With a smile on his face, Prophet Bushiri also spoke on welcoming Sulugwe to his church.

The ‘Papa’ said: “He is my son, he used to be my PRO and he did great things for me and my ministry. I am happy that he came to me and told me that he needs forgiveness. As a father, I am happy and, just like I told Prophet Megas, he will always have my backing.”

And posting a photo of himself and Bushiri on Instragram, Sulugwe a former Nyasa Times journalist turned PR guru wrote: “Fresh from the camera. It’s been an awesome day spending it with Major 1, Prophet Shephered Bushiri. We had to catch up.”

Prophet Megas and Sulugwe’s gesture comes barely a day after Prophet Bushiri also forgave a Zimbabwean Prophet Rodds Zimbabwe and South African Prophet Themba both from Charis Missionary Church for fighting him.

The two came last Sunday at ECG to confess their influenced roles in attacking Prophet Bushiri and sought forgiveness, saying they realized they were sowing confusion in the body of Christ.

