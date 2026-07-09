Prophet Bushiri praises Mutharika’s government, urges Malawians to unite behind national challenges

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has praised President Peter Mutharika and his Cabinet for their efforts to rebuild Malawi’s economy, calling on citizens to set aside political prophecy debates and rally behind the government’s work.

In a statement, the leader of Jesus Nation Church, more widely known as the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), said Mutharika’s administration was working hard to bring together development partners, the private sector, civil society and ordinary citizens to address the country’s most pressing problems, including the plight of thousands of Malawians stranded in South Africa.

“His Excellency Professor Peter Mutharika and his Cabinet are working tirelessly to bring together development partners, the private sector, civil society, and ordinary citizens in a united effort to rebuild our economy, restore hope, and tackle pressing national challenges including finding lasting solutions to bring home thousands of our brothers and sisters stranded in South Africa,” Bushiri said.

He argued that such efforts, rather than disputes over political prophecy, deserved the nation’s attention.

“The challenges facing Malawians today require all of us to stand together and work collectively towards solutions. These are the conversations we should be having. These are the issues around which we should unite by discussing solutions, offering ideas and working together to improve the lives of our people,” he said.

Bushiri, 43, founded the ECG in Mzuzu in 2010 and has since built it into one of Africa’s fastest-growing churches, with branches across the continent, Europe and North America and a following he says numbers more than a million in South Africa alone.

Known for prophetic preaching and claims of miraculous healing, he has also amassed a business empire — Shepherd Bushiri Investments — with interests spanning mining, real estate, aviation and hospitality, and a personal fortune estimated at around $150m.

The preacher closed his statement by appealing to fellow religious leaders to use their influence to promote peace, national unity and constructive dialogue rather than deepen political polarisation.

“I therefore humbly appeal to my fellow men and women of God: let us use our voices to build bridges, strengthen unity and guide our people towards conversations that bring healing, hope and progress.

“Malawi needs our leadership now more than ever—not to deepen political divisions, but to inspire a shared commitment towards a better future,” Bushiri said.

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