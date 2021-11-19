Prophet Bushiri says 2021/21 crossover night to be held under Covid-19 restrictions

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founder and general overseer, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has announced his excitement ahead of the 2021/2022 crossover night scheduled to be held, for the first time, at the Malawi Square in the capital Lilongwe.

Bushiri, who returned home from South Africa last year over what he described as unfairness on the part of the South African judicial system, told journalists on Tuesday at Golden Peacock Hotel that, as usual, this year’s crossover night would be phenomenal.

“This year, the event is set to replicate its history of gathering tens of thousands. However, with Covid-19 restrictions still in place, ECG as a law-abiding institution that respects the health of its people will limit the gathering within the dictates of government regulations,” Bushiri said.

He said the event to be held from the night of December 31, 2021 will be a life-changing spiritual moment that will be characterized by healing and deliverances.

“People from various countries have expressed interest to participate,” he said.

Prophet Bushiri called on Malawians to join them on the day, saying it would be spiritually life-changing.

“All the doors that were closed by the devil, doors for their healing, breakthroughs, marriages and above all the people’s salvation will be opened by Jesus Christ himself,” he said.

The youthful Bushiri, fondly referred to as ‘Major 1’, touted by economic commentators as one of Africa’s giants in as far as religious tourism is concerned, said after South Africa the 2021/22 crossover would be the country’s next great thing.

A press statement signed by the church’s spokesman, Ephraim Nyondo, said the event is one of Africa’s largest spiritual gatherings in religious circles.

It’s on record to have filled Africa’s largest soccer cathedral, FNB Stadium in South Africa, with over 120,000 people in attendance in 2020 and preceding years.

