Prophet Bushiri to spend 4 more nights in custody as court adjourns bail bid to Friday

Pretoria Magistrate Court has pushed the hearing of South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s case to Friday.

Bushiri, his wife Mary Bushiri, Ndiwe Ntlokwana, and co-accused, Zethu and Willie Mdolo appeared in court on Monday on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering respectively.

The Court spent the whole listening to bail application of the Bushiri’s co-accused until pronouncing the ruling with hearing from the Enlightenment Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader and his wife’s application.

Meanwhile, thousands of ECG church members across the world have expressed their anger towards these postponements, saying its now prosecution.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said the couple is doing fine but expressed concerns with the postponements.

“We still believe in South Africa’s justice system and we will not relent until justice is done,” he said.

Bushiri and his wife are due back in court on Friday and will remain in custody

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 1 shares