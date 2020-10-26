Prophet Bushiri to spend 4 more nights in custody as court adjourns bail bid to Friday

October 26, 2020 Chomi Khumalo - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Pretoria Magistrate Court has pushed the hearing of South Africa-based  Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s case to Friday.

Bushiri, his wife Mary Bushiri, Ndiwe Ntlokwana, and co-accused, Zethu and Willie Mdolo appeared in court on Monday on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering respectively.

From left: Shepherd Bushiri, Mary Bushiri and Landiwe Sindani in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

The Court spent the whole listening to bail application of the Bushiri’s co-accused until pronouncing the ruling with hearing from the Enlightenment Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader and his wife’s application.

Meanwhile, thousands of ECG  church members across the world have expressed their anger towards these postponements, saying its now prosecution.

Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said the couple is doing fine but expressed concerns with the postponements.

“We still believe in South Africa’s justice system and we will not relent until justice is done,” he said.

Bushiri and his wife are due back in court on Friday and will remain in custody

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mkanda Gudu
Mkanda Gudu
11 hours ago

The co-accused is Willie Mudolo and not Willie Mbolo

2
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Catholic Commission laments pathetic state of life for Malawians, resurgence of corruption

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP)of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM)  has expressed concern over the country’s leadership “abrogation...

Close