Prophet Favour engages with sweetheart Queen: Expects her to help in building Divine Glory ministry

Lilongwe-based Prophet Favour Ngulube on Saturday engaged with his longtime sweetheart, Queen Chisoni, at a colourful ceremony that took place in Lilongwe.

Ngulube heads Divine Glory Ministry in Lilongwe. Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times on Tuesday, Prophet Favour, as he is popularly known among his faithful, described his engagement with Queen as one of the most beautiful things to happen in his life.

“Queen is a loving and caring woman and I expect her to help me in my spiritual ministry. I am happy to get engaged to her,” he told Nyasa Times after the engagement ceremony.

