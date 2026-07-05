Prophet Habakkuk joins Malawi repatriation drive as xenophobia crisis mounts

PROPHET HABAKKUK has donated K500,000 towards efforts to repatriate thousands of his fellow countrymen fleeing a wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, describing the contribution as an act of compassion rather than a display of wealth.

The Mzuzu-based prophet, whose real name is Stanford Sinyangwe, made the donation through a repatriation initiative coordinated by writer and social media influencer Stanley Onjezani Kenani, emerging as one of the latest public figures to step up as the crisis shows no sign of easing.

“This donation does not mean I have become rich. It is out of compassion for fellow Malawians. As a God-fearing person, I felt it was necessary to contribute the little I could manage towards this initiative,” he said.

The donation comes as the scale of the crisis continues to grow.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, more than 22,000 Malawians had returned home from South Africa as of Friday, through a joint effort involving both governments, development partners, the private sector and private individuals.

Kenani has emerged as one of the most prominent private figures coordinating the repatriation effort, mobilising funds and logistics to assist Malawians who wish to return home following renewed attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa.

Prophet Habakkuk’s contribution adds to a growing wave of donations from Malawian public figures and ordinary citizens who have stepped in to support the repatriation drive as the number of returnees continues to rise.

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