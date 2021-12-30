Prophet Kambale in Unusual Crossover Night Service: To reveal what 2022 holds for Malawians

Founder of Life International Church Prophet Amos Kambale has challenged believers and non-believers to throng his church at Mbinzi Secondary school Hall in Area 2 in Lilongwe to get a glimpse of what the year 2022 holds for their lives.

Kambale has organized what he calls “Unusual Crossover Night Service” during which he will make prophesies for individual persons in attendance at the service.

“This Friday, 31st December 2021, which is the New Year’s eve, will see hundreds of people being prophesied to individually,” he said in a brief interview on Wednesday.

According to a poster advertising the night conference, which Nyasa Times has seen circulating in the social media, Prophet Kambale says he has powers to see in the future and give directions of life to anyone.

The poster, with the face of the prophet has a caption, “Enter a new year with your own word from God and miracles from God.”

The gathering is expected to offer worship, thanksgiving, healing miracles apart from individual and national prophecies, according to the poster.

The church spokesperson Pastor Charles Kachingwe described the oncoming event as “business unusual.”

“We have had crossovers before, but this one the prophet says it’s unusual and I know what that means. It will be electric and terrific! I urge people to come in their large numbers though we are restricted by space,” said Kachingwe in separate interview.

He added, “Attendance is strictly upon registration on 0999411511 or 0881207474 or [email protected] We appeal to those coming to prepare themselves prayerfully and avail themselves earlier because although the event is billed to start 6pm, doors will open at 3pm on 31st December, 2021.”

Earlier in 2021, Kambale gave an international prophesy concerning Covid-19, which was fulfilled barely a few days afterwards. He also made news headlines over fulfilled prophecies, financial breakthroughs, healing miracles and hundreds of souls saved in crusades.

His followers adore him as a man of unparalleled integrity, very mature and he teaches the word of God with wisdom beyond his age.

The prophet is on record to have all his prophesies fulfilled.

“When prophet says it, it happens just like he said, we consider ourselves blessed to have him in our midst, one of his followers said,” said one of the congregants.

As of Wednesday morning, the church said it had already started registering people who have expressed interest to attend the crossover from almost every district of Malawi.

Mbinzi Secondary School Hall is located opposite Lilongwe Water Board, Madzi House off Likuni road in area 3, Lilongwe.

