Prophet Kambale says he is set to raise the dead on October 23-24

The announcement by founder and leader of Life International Church Prophet Amos Kambale that he is set to raise the dead has left doubting Thomases wondering if there is still a prophet who can perform such a miracle in latter days.

Kambale has announced a two-day Life of Honour Miracle Crusade from 23-24 October 2021 at Zamkutu Trading Centre along Bypass Road in Lilongwe during which he says he will not only heal the sick, but also raise the dead in fulfilment of the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

According to a poster circulating social media, the prophet challenges that all manner of sickness will be healed.

“God can do anything. By God’s grace, I have witnessed all forms of miracles over the years. And I can testify that there is nothing that God cannot do. He is master at everything,” he said.

Kambale proclaimed that God wants His people to live a life of honour, stressing that when there is a problem; there is no honour.

He said the crusade has been organized to remove all sorts of pain among people.

“It’s a meeting where every attendee will receive whatsoever they are need of. Jesus sent me and commanded me to heal the sick, cast out demons, and to raise the dead and to preach good news to the poor. Why should we disobey him? No ways!” he said.

“Good news to the poor cannot be a message that tells them they will remain poor. The good news to a poor person is that you will prosper. I have demonstrated this to so many people at church. Every Sunday countless people are being healed from incurable diseases, poverty is being broken, the church members are prospering. Above all souls are being saved; souls are being depopulated and heaven is gaining. Spiritual lives are improving. We have that grace,” added Kambale.

But some Malawians, in their reaction to the announcement, have expressed doubt if there is still a man of God in this age who can raise the dead.

In 2014, Kambale claimed that he raised a young girl from the dead when he was stepping down from Bunda Mountain overnight prayers.

Gospel musicians such as Evance Mereka, Walungu Kishombe, Henderson Mfalisi Kateta and the Life International Church Praise team are expected to inspire the souls with their rhythms.

Kambale is a spiritual son of Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of Zimbabwe.

